GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) (CVE:GXU) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) (CVE:GXU) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 667,586 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.22 million and a P/E ratio of -10.56.

In other GoviEx Uranium Inc. (GXU.V) news, Director I. Rodrigo A. Romo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$28,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,400.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company principally holds an 80% interest in the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interests in the Mutanga project situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

