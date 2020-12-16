American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Stake Increased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 48.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 40.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average is $84.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

