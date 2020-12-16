FY2022 Earnings Forecast for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Issued By B. Riley

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iCAD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ICAD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

iCAD stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $334.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.18.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 15,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $158,730.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $210,541.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,538 shares of company stock worth $809,271. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 186.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the third quarter valued at $1,246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 276.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 248,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the third quarter valued at $307,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

