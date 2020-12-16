Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Shares Gap Down to $2.25

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $1.33. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 334,433 shares trading hands.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $53.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.