NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $3.45

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $2.98. NextDecade shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 2,483 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextDecade by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.