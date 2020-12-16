783 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 626.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.67.

ILMN stock opened at $352.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.81, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,360 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,015. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.