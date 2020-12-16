Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $2.04. Ideanomics shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 72,401 shares traded.

IDEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $446.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

