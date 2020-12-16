Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $2.04. Ideanomics shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 72,401 shares traded.
IDEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a market cap of $446.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.
About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.
Recommended Story: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.