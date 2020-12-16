Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after acquiring an additional 642,630 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $333,656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,196,000 after acquiring an additional 277,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after acquiring an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,942 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.40, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

