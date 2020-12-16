56,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 265.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 79,259 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 174.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 359.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 126,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $73.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.