iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Holdings Raised by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $95,117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,858,000 after acquiring an additional 456,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,748,000 after acquiring an additional 251,293 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 222,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 664,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,813,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $158.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.44.

