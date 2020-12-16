Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.82 Million Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.56% of Prospect Capital worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of PSEC opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.