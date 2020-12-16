Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $3.10 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,919,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,058,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,993 shares of company stock worth $1,368,120. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $158.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $170.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average is $128.78.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

