ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $778,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 311,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,640,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 120,920.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 193,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 193,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

