Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,579 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.56% of Prospect Capital worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 639,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 606,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 74.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 182,329 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSEC opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $142.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.13.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

