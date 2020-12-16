RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) (TSE:RTG) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) (TSE:RTG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.18. RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$115.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

In other RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) news, insider Richard Charles Hains purchased 585,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,250.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,575,687 shares in the company, valued at C$6,951,502.10.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal projects include the Mabilo and Bunawan properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

