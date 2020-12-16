Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $35,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $107.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.