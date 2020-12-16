Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $140.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $153.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.94.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,611 shares of company stock worth $36,956,253. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

