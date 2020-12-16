Brokers Issue Forecasts for Associated Banc-Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Associated Banc in a report issued on Monday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $107,800.00. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.