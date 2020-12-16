Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,133 shares of company stock worth $573,593 and sold 56,938 shares worth $31,326,131. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $534.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.57. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $330.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.13.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

