156,531 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 98,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $2,702,507.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,949,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 103,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,422,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,999.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,644,459 shares of company stock worth $910,227,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.03.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 34.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

