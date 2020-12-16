The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Mosaic traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 46959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 784,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,840 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $23,290,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

