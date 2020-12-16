Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.87 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $96.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.04. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.