Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 29,617 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 840,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after purchasing an additional 177,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $1,035,833.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 189,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,553,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,588 shares of company stock valued at $25,190,301 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $147.41 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $153.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

