Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 62,651 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,165,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 513,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,582 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.57 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

