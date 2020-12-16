42,566 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,566 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of BlackLine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $127.20 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -184.35 and a beta of 0.94.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

