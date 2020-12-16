Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 58.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 32,297 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after buying an additional 1,170,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $204,758,000 after buying an additional 593,758 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.96.

NYSE NSC opened at $229.80 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $247.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.