36,146 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. CIBC boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

