Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,125 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,209,300 shares of company stock worth $2,223,625,783. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

