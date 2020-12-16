Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $919,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $110.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,197 shares of company stock worth $13,930,367 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.31.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

