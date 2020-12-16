Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,576 shares of company stock worth $382,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.28.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.