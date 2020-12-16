Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 900 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $65,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.36.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total transaction of $65,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,385 shares of company stock worth $1,244,941 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $392.68 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $409.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.21 and its 200 day moving average is $365.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

