Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,224 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.87 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $86.21.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $4,019,211.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $555,627.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,588.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,307,054 shares of company stock valued at $80,527,537. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

