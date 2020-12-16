Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 5,525 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 76.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $777,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,733 shares of company stock worth $11,703,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $80.07.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

