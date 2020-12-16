Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 11.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.35.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

