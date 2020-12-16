IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,371 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Uber Technologies by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 743,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 221,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $56.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $240,440. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

