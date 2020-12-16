Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,168 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 40,898 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,587,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $204,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,597 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $61,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $99,705,000 after acquiring an additional 543,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PXD stock opened at $117.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

