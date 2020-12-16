Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $133,267.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 30,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,108,195.67. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,759,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,431 shares of company stock valued at $14,608,568. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.