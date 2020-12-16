Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Senior Officer Sells C$23,700.00 in Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Senior Officer Gordon Steblin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$23,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 411,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,216.14.

Gordon Steblin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Gordon Steblin sold 8,500 shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$7,055.00.

Shares of TSE FVL opened at C$0.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.10. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$276.40 million and a P/E ratio of -420.00. The company has a quick ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 38.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

