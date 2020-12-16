Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,409.5% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 95.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $165,004.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

