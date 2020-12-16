Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) Insider Derek Harmer Sells 13,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $125,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $118,430.00.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $136.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

