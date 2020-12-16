Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Insider Robert W. Ross Sells 1,405 Shares

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) insider Robert W. Ross sold 1,405 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $14,120.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $405.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

