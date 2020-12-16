ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) COO Clarence C. Pouncey III Sells 666 Shares of Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $26,300.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 690,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,279,928.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 117.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.7% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 28,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

