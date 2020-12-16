Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 57,100 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) by 164.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $130,629,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $48,203,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $30,249,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $22,880,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $20,873,000.

MSGE opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $31,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

