HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HEXO from $0.90 to $0.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $532.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.24.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
