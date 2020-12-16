HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HEXO from $0.90 to $0.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $532.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

