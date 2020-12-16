Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.81

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.81 and last traded at $54.40, with a volume of 6237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Summer Street started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,451,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,996 shares of company stock worth $5,826,288. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.