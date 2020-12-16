Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,834 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 130.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 429.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 99.9% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 119,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 99.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 225.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $89.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

