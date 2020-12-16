Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 107.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,406,000 after buying an additional 127,491 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3,744.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $155.41 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

