Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $605.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 65.08%. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 130.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

