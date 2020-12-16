MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $152.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $158.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.17.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. ValuEngine raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.18.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

