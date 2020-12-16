Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Atb Cap Markets

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of HEX stock opened at C$5.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.44. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 1 year low of C$3.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.58.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$27.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.32 million.

